'Incredibles 2' Premiere Avoids Talk of John Lasseter

At the film's Los Angeles premiere, there was little mention of the Pixar CEO, currently on leave for workplace misconduct.

When Pixar held its Incredibles 2 premiere on Tuesday in Los Angeles it was no surprise that its chief creative officer John Lasseter, who is currently on a leave of absence with the company following allegations of workplace misonduct that arose last year, was noticeable absent.

The new film marks the first premiere for Pixar since Lasseter went on leave

Director Brad Bird spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Lasseter and whether or not he should return to the company, saying, "We only know what you know. John was very involved with this film and The Incredibles never would have been made at Disney if John hadn't defended us when we were in our early days."

Before the film's screening inside the El Capitan Theater no opening remarks to introduce the film were made.

Incredibles 2 opens nationwide June 15.