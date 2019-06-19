Indian Star Dhanush Meets Difficult British Official in 'Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' Clip

The Ken Scott-directed comedy film co-stars Erin Moriarty, Berenice Bejo and Barkhad Abdi and is set to hit theaters on Friday

Indian star Dhanush embarks on a wild intercontinental journey in the upcoming film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, an exclusive clip from which The Hollywood Reporter is debuting above.

The film, directed by Ken Scott (Delivery Man) and based on the best-selling novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe, co-stars Erin Moriarty, Berenice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi and Gerard Jugnot and is set to hit U.S. theaters on Friday.

Indian phenom Dhanush stars as a young fakir from Mumbai, who, after his mother's death, sets off for France to meet his father. But his trip through Europe doesn't go as planned as he falls in love with Moriarty's character, ends up in a truck full of Somalian refugees headed to England, helps a movie star with her love life and becomes a rich man for a few hours.

Dhanush has starred in over 40 Indian films, won three Indian National Film Awards and has 8.5 million followers on social media.

In the above clip, Dhanush's character encounters an obstinate British official who quickly shreds his passport before offering him some unhelpful feedback.