Indonesian Superhero Movie 'Gundala' Getting U.S. Release (Exclusive)

Well Go USA has acquired the film, the first in a planned cinematic universe of Indonesian superhero titles.

Indonesian superhero movie Gundala has been picked up for North America by Well Go USA Entertainment.

The film, which first bowed in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival and was produced by Indonesia studio Screenplay Bumilangit, is now set for release on July 28.

Premiere Entertainment Group, the L.A.-based sales, production and financing company which is handling worldwide sales of the film, announced the news.

Written and directed by Joko Anwar and produced by Bismarka Kurniawan and Wicky V. Olindo, Gundala is superhero origin story starring Abimana Aryasatya in the title role, alongside Tara Basro, Bront Palarae and Ario Bayu.

The film follows Sancaka, a young orphan boy growing up in the harsh streets of Jakarta, who learns to fend for himself using martial arts until he gains supernatural powers after being struck by lightning. As an adult, Gundala uses his newfound lightning power to battle Pengkor, a ruthless disfigured mob boss who controls an army of orphan assassins sworn to do his bidding in gratitude for his mentorship.

Gundala is the first installment of a planned series, with Screenplay Bumilangit hoping to create a Marvel-style Bumilangit Cinematic Universe drawing on a library of more than 500 comic book characters to created an interconnected superhero world.

The deal was negotiated by Elias Axume and Carlos Rincon of Premiere Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers and Doris Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go USA.