Industrial Media Inks Overall Deal With Matthew Galkin's Fairhaven Films

The pact grows out of an existing relationship between the company and Galkin, who are collaborating on a series for CNBC.

Industrial Media has signed an overall deal with producer and director Matthew Galkin's Fairhaven Films to produce documentary series and movies.

The deal expands an existing relationship between Galkin (HBO's Kevorkian, CNN's Inside Man) and the independent production group: Industrial Media's Intellectual Property Corp. is developing a limited series for CNBC with Galkin and Fairhaven.

Under the deal, Industrial CEO Eli Holzman and president Aaron Saidman will work with Galkin to develop and produce new documentary TV and film content under the Industrial banner.

"When we set out to launch Industrial Media’s New York production hub, Matthew Galkin is exactly the type of partner we envisioned: an exceptional filmmaker who possesses that rare alchemy of directorial talent and producing acumen," said Holzman. "Aaron and I have long admired Matthew's work, and we look forward to collaborating with him and his team at Fairhaven across their exciting slate of limited and returning documentary series and films."

Said Galkin, "I could not be more thrilled to be partnering with Eli, Aaron and the entire Industrial Media team. I look forward to working with them in producing premium documentary series and films while maintaining the strong vision we have had through Fairhaven over the last two years."

Industrial Media launched in 2018 after Core Media Group acquired Holzman's Intellectual Property Corp. (Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath) and reorganized under the new name. The group includes American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer 19 Entertainment, Sharp Entertainment (90 Day Fiancé), B-17 Entertainment and Thumb Candy. The company also has an overall deal Momentum Content and is developing its first scripted series, Dirty Thirty, at HBO with Power creator Courtney Kemp.

Galkin founded Fairhaven Films in 2017 after previously serving as a partner in production company Warrior Poets. He is repped by UTA, which is also an investor in Industrial Media. The deal was negotiated by Jessica Boardman of Myman Greenspan.