InfoWars' Alex Jones Praises Kanye West, Invites Him on the Show

"I admire [Kanye's] bold moves against the thought police. And if you want to see these control-freak vampires really go crazy, please join me on my broadcast," Jones tweeted Monday afternoon of the rapper.

Kanye West sent Twitter into a frenzy with a series of posts over the weekend. The tweets possibly serve as part of his Break the Simulation philosophy book, which he's writing in real time, and by voicing his opinion, West has gotten the attention of controversial political commentator Alex Jones, who invited Kanye to appear on his show with a complimentary tweet.

"I admire [Kanye's] bold moves against the thought police. And if you want to see these control-freak vampires really go crazy, please join me on my broadcast," Jones wrote Monday afternoon (April 23) on Twitter.

On Sunday night, Jones changed his tune when it came to Kanye. "I just assumed he was a Democrat and a globalist. He has a lot of courage and he's a maverick. Kanye West has guts, talent -- you name it. I apologize to him for being ignorant myself," he began on Sunday's broadcast of InfoWars.

Yeezy previously fired off a series of tweets on Sunday following his support of conservative commentator Candace Owens. "We have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought. The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought," he continued. "Self-victimization is a disease."

West's thoughts on society have become a topic of conversation within the hip-hop culture. Hot 97's Ebro Darden has been critical of Ye in the past and decided to reach out, and the two ended up having a half-hour conversation. Ebro explained Monday morning that his main takeaways from the talk were Kanye's admiration for Donald Trump and his overall goal to deprogram people from their conventional train of thought.

Check out Alex Jones' open invitation to Kanye and his apology below.

.@kanyewest I admire your bold moves against the thought police. And if you want to see these control-freak vampires really go crazy, please join me on my broadcast! — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 23, 2018

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.