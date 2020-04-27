The Ink Factory Expands Co-Financing Deal, Names COO

The studio behind 'The Night Manager' has expanded a funding deal with 127 Wall Productions.

The Ink Factory, the London and L.A.-based banner whose production credits include The Night Manager and Fighting With my Family, has expanded its co-financing deal with 127 Wall Productions.

First announced in 2017 and used to support Park Chan-wook's miniseries The Little Drummer Girl for the BBC and AMC, the deal has now been extended to 2024 and its scope expanded to cover significant development funding and increase the firm's production co-financing capacity across both film and TV. The new arrangement, financial details of which weren't disclosed, comes just weeks after Endeavor Content revealed it was buying a minority stake in The Ink Factory.

At the same time as unveiling the 127 Wall deal Monday, the company also announced that it was promoting Rod Henwood from chief strategy officer to the newly created position of chief operating officer. Based in London, Henwood will oversee all of the commercial, business affairs and marketing activities for the company, as well as the finance team under head of finance Ian Spence.

"Our renewed partnership with 127 Wall and Rod’s enhanced role across The Ink Factory are the latest in a series of strategic steps we have taken to realign behind creatively led, well-capitalized and focused development of our slate across both film and television projects," said Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and founders at The Ink Factory. "We are thrilled to have Rod leading the charge alongside Katherine [Butler, creative director] and Tracey [Josephs, head of production] in the next phase of our growth. And at this difficult time for the industry, the continued support of our partners at 127 Wall, alongside our recently announced investment from Endeavor Content, is particularly appreciated."

They concluded: "Our ability to dedicate significantly increased resources to building our development slate and make sure we are in the strongest possible position when the industry emerges from hiatus is hugely important, and it is the staunch support of our partners that has made that possible."