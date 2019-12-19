Inkoo Kang Joins The Hollywood Reporter as TV Critic

She will write television reviews and critical columns about the rapidly changing TV landscape.

The Hollywood Reporter has hired Inkoo Kang as television critic.

Kang is currently a staff writer at Slate, where she focuses on both television and film. Before that, she was chief television critic at MTV News and TV critic at the Village Voice. She also has been a regular contributing film critic at the Los Angeles Times. A longtime advocate for representation in entertainment, she launched her career as managing editor of the Women and Hollywood blog.

At THR, Kang will write television reviews and critical columns about the rapidly changing TV landscape for digital and print platforms. Kang will start Jan. 6 and report to reviews editor Jon Frosch. She joins chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg on THR’s roster of critical voices in television.

“I have long admired Inkoo's bold voice, elegant prose style and razor-sharp insights into both the tiniest details and larger cultural stakes of television today,” says Frosch. “I couldn't be more excited to have her on the team.”

Kang joins THR at a time of growth for the entertainment industry’s leading media brand, which includes an award-winning weekly print magazine, the most-read entertainment industry news website and a vibrant offering of events, video and podcasts.