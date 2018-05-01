'Insecure's' Yvonne Orji Signs With Mainstay Entertainment

She will next be seen in 'Night School' with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

Insecure's Yvonne Orji has signed with Beverly Hills-based management company Mainstay Entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The actress co-stars as Issa Rae's character's best friend Molly on the acclaimed HBO comedy, which has its third season due later this year. Orji can also be seen on the big screen alongside Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in the Universal comedy Night School, which is set to open Sept. 28.

Orji continues to be repped by UTA and Del Shaw.