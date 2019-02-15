Inside the 2019 Oscars' Governors Ball, Set to Honor the Theatrical Experience

As part of a new multimedia element, the afterparty will screen a movie montage of more than 120 classic cinematic moments.

Hollywood's biggest night is just over a week away, but the post-Oscar celebrations are already starting to take shape.

The 91st Oscar's Governors Ball, the official afterparty of the award show, returns once again to the top floor of the Dolby Theater, just steps away from where film's biggest names will accept their awards, and was previewed on Friday for select press. This year's theme is "Filmscape," highlighting the best moments of global cinema in a room that looks like a classic movie theater.

Designed by Academy Governor and Awards/Events Committee Chair Lois Burwell and event producer Cheryl Cecchetto of Sequoia Productions, this year's afterparty features multimedia elements for the first time, with two giant screens at the front and back of the room showing a compilation of classic movie moments.

More than 120 films are included in the party montage, Burwell said, which span Oscar's history and notable as "magnificent cinematic moments."

Admitting she could've chosen 500 films to feature at the Governors Ball, Burwell told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea for a multimedia tribute came about because "really it's film, it's the heart of the Academy, it's who we are."

She added that she hopes attendees will see moments on screen that "inspired them to either come into the industry or their passion for film, something that speaks to them. That's the heart of it, the heart of what we do, which is filmmaking. There isn't a filmmaker I know that didn't start off in the business because of seeing a film as a child and falling in love with cinema."

The decor and interior of the party is also reflective of the movie-going experience, with a maroon and Oscar gold color scheme and theater-esque lighting, furniture and carpeting.

Cecchetto said she hopes the event will make attendees "think of your experience in the theater," and asked, "Does it get any better than film? No. You'll never, ever, ever replace going to the theater and watching a movie and you'll never replace Oscar."

The event producer is in her 30th year of designing the Governors Ball, which has floral designs by Mark's Garden and a menu by Wolfgang Puck. The celebrity chef is catering the event for the 25th year, with a raw bar and small dishes including black truffle chicken pot pie, crab deviled egg, baked potato and caviar, mini wagyu beef burgers, pizzas and wild mushroom potstickers. The stacked dessert menu also features macarons, lollipops, chocolate bon bons, cookies, brownies, and of course, the iconic golden chocolate Oscars.

"We have all small plates so it's very amazing that you can come and eat like a tasting menu in the finest restaurants in the world," Puck told THR. Not only will the food be international, but the chefs will be too, as Puck said the glamour of the afterparty draws top chefs from all over the world to come join his catering team.

"Everybody loves the movies, and when I tell people in Austria or in England or in Italy that we're doing the party and all of these movie stars come, everybody says 'I want to come too,'" Puck said.

What goes into the Governors Ball:

1,500 guests

200 culinary staff

13,000 glasses for beverages

4,800 small plates

10,000 flowers from all over the world

2,600 pound sculpted ice bar

240 kilos Miyazaki wagyu beef

6,500 wood-fired Oscar-shaped flat bread

15 kilos American farm-raised caviar

7,500 individual US shrimp

250 Maine lobster

800 crab claws

200 pounds Alaskan King Crab legs

400 homemade signature pizzas

750 cage free eggs

1,500 Yukon gold potatoes

35 pounds winter black truffles from Burgundy

1,000 pounds Jidori chicken

15,000 pieces handmade torchio pasta

6,500 chocolate Oscars statues