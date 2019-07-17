See All Beyonce's High-Fashion Looks in Her "Spirit" Music Video

'The Lion King' actress and singer wore pieces from designers with ties to France, Israel, Brazil, London, Singapore, Senegal, Denmark and New York.

After wowing in an Alexander McQueen chandelier dress at The Lion King premiere, Beyonce served up an array of vibrant, high-fashion looks in the music video for her new song, "Spirit," on Tuesday. Notably, the more than 10 gowns and bodysuits were made by designers all around the world.

The opening ensemble is from Valentino's spring/summer 2019 haute couture collection. Sitting cross-legged in a desertscape, Beyonce wears the "Giacinto Lilla" look, featuring a liilac-colored taffeta cape and terracotta taffeta dress. Daughter Blue Ivy Carter twinned with the pop star in red curls and a lilac dress of her own, also by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli (who famously created Lady Gaga's pink feathered gown for the 2018 Venice Film Festival).

The Nala voice actress then sports a black and white (perhaps zebra-inspired) Bamako suit and durag crafted in Dakar, Senegal, by "made in Africa" brand Tongoro ($337), before changing into a hot pink flowing dress by Shahar Avnet, who is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. The gown was inspired by her next collection, "Please Love Me." Avnet wrote to Beyonce on Instagram, "You are my biggest inspiration. It is always an honor to be designing for you."

Beyonce later dons a statement chartreuse dress by fashion designer Norma Kamali, with sleeves attached to the skirt. Beyonce's stylist Zerina Akers completed the look with Lynn Ban gold crescent hoops, gold "Bulletproof" cuffs and gold coil rings (the Singapore-born jeweler has long accessorized the who's who of the music world, including Madonna, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift).

As for that swampy scene in which Beyonce poses with a group of backup dancers in red fringed bodysuits, Déviant La Vie lingerie designer Brittany Duet stayed up all night to work on the outfits. "I’m in tears!!!!! Y’all have no idea how hard I prayed for this opportunity!!! To be apart of such a beautiful project will forever be the highlight of my life!!!" the creator of the Los Angeles-based label wrote on Instagram.

New York fashion designer Laurel DeWitt custom-made a blue shimmering fringed bodysuit, while dancers performed in silky navy trousers and sports bras. DeWitt gushed, "#LionKing has always been one of my favorite movies and Beyonce is my favorite artist so this is beyond a dream come true."

Other pieces worn by Beyonce in "Spirit" include an ivory fringe coat by South Korean-born Danish designer Hyun Mi Nielsen; a bodysuit and headpiece embroidered with pearls, beads, shells and crystals by Brazilian designer Alexandrine (plus a custom cowrie shell and chain harness from DeWitt); and a custom mustard bodycon dress with feather detailing by London-based knitwear master Mark Fast.

Beyonce clearly drew inspiration from the global fashion community when envisioning the chic costumes in her music video. Disney's remake hits theaters on July 19, the same day the Beyonce-curated album The Lion King: The Gift will be released. Watch "Spirit" below.