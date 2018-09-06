Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s Dinner Party to Celebrate Her Goop x CB2 Home Goods Line

Guests, wrapped in blankets, noshed on avocado and peach salad, served on Goop's dishware at the backyard fest.

Gwyneth Paltrow has brought her Pinterest boards to life.

Her lifestyle brand Goop debuted its collaboration with CB2, Crate and Barrel’s modern decor retailer, on August 30. The wood, leather and velvet goods were on display at a private party in Brentwood on Wednesday night, as the team celebrated the launch poolside.

A grassy lawn by the pool turned into a backyard dinner party with a wooden arbor framing the CB2 cement tables from the collection, while string lights sparkled overhead.

After Aperol and stone fruit cocktails sipped to live music, staff from Goop and CB2 sat side-by-side to dine off of the CB2 wares — bird-printed dishes and napkins set with white flower displays along the center of the table.

Two years in the works, the CB2 collaboration helped Goop “fulfill a dream, which was to make what you are sitting in and about to be eating from,” Paltrow said in a toast before the meal. "I had had these ideas in my head for a really long time, and to be able to make such beautiful things ... it feels really emotional to me."

Paltrow, dressed in black, added that designer Ross Cassidy "is my secret weapon … He somehow took all of my Pinterest images and everything that I tried to explain in my head and turned it into perfect CAD drawings. Working with you was such a dream."

Waiters served about 30 guests appetizers of roasted turnips with feta, as well as shrimp, white bean and fennel salad, followed by avocado and peach salad, Moroccan chicken skewers, salmon with roasted lettuce and cauliflower tabbouleh. The celebration concluded at 9 p.m. with coconut pudding with stone fruit and ginger, topped with a sesame crust.

Pieces in the CB2 x Goop collection, ranging from glassware to furniture, were arranged at the chic soiree, including the blue swing chair ($1,299) and, by a fireplace, the grey velvet sectional sofa ($5,769) complete with chunky knit blankets.

"CB2 has a contemporary approach to making eclectic pieces harmonize within a room,” Paltrow said in a statement. “With their support, we designed a collection that (we believe) meets the needs of modern families. The result: uniquely layered furniture and decor made with love and an almost obsessive attention to detail."

On the website, Paltrow writes about her personal taste at home that influenced the collection: “Every room is as chic as it is inviting. There’s a layered quality—pieces from different places and times, accented by nostalgic objects amassed over the years. In that sense, concepting goop’s first home collection was easy.”

She wanted to merge functionality and elegance, resulting in one of her favorites: the Curvo pink velvet sofa ($1,999), which hints at Italian midcentury design. Another fave, the Belsize wooden stools (starting at $499) inspired by African mortars, can double as a coffee table when placed with the sofa (“magic,” Paltrow writes.)

Other pieces include a firewood tote made of luxe leather (literally for firewood), a geometric three-piece mirror set and the “Gwyneth Special Edition Shearling Chair,” made of ethically sourced sheepskin and, with only 40 offered, priced at $3,299.

Paltrow launched Goop in 2008 as a newsletter covering all topics from love to beauty to fitness, with its Sex Issue released in 2018. Other partnerships for Goop include the Westin Hotels and G. Sports apparel. Pretty soon, you’ll be able to live, eat, drink, sleep and wear all things Goop.