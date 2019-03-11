Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Summit: Crystal Ear Seeds, Psychedelic Therapy, Perfume Orgasms

Demi Moore, Arianna Huffington, Elle Macpherson and makeup artist Gucci Westman joined Gwyneth Paltrow for an epic day of wellness and here are the top 10 takeaways.

“How do I want to feel today? What do I want to leave behind? What do I want to receive?” were questions that author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein called out during the opening Kundalini meditation ceremony at the In Goop Health wellness summit in New York on Saturday.

It was a day of mental, spiritual and physical exploration fueled by bottomless bright orange Goop Glow drinks, Piña Chlor-adas infused with Elle Macpherson’s WelleCo elixir, cauliflower “steak” salad, matcha and maca chia pudding, even Ketel One Botanicals vodka at the end of the day. “We love Ketel One because they are very goopy. It is non-GMO and all the flavors are derived from plants,” said Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow. “It’s detox to retox at the same time. It’s very us.”

There were also skincare master classes with facialist Anastasia Achilleos (whose clients include Paltrow and Kate Moss), Spiritually Fly yoga classes, aura sessions, group readings with psychic medium Kim Russo (who Regis Philbin, Chazz Palminteri and Giancarlo Esposito have called upon) and workshops on beauty, self-acceptance, money and creativity.

“I wish that every event would start with sneakers being passed out instead of high heels,” said Paltrow of the white limited-edition canvas Keds that were given to summit goers along with Lululemon leggings. Paltrow herself rocked Goop’s G. Label $450 Nimi cargo skirt and $375 Kalinsky balloon-sleeve blouse and white Christian Louboutin stiletto booties decorated with “Love” spelled out in a graffiti-like font.

After a fireside chat with Caroline Myss (author of Anatomy of the Spirit), Paltrow got her ears pierced in Goop Hall alongside Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. “GP looks cool as a cucumber and I look like I’m having a fainting spell,” Gutherie wrote in an Instagram post.

After the summit, Paltrow made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live to poke a little fun at her lifestyle brand and how all the talk about clean, plant-based non-GMO Goop products and their merits can get confusing. On “Weekend Update,” Paltrow played Fifer, the Goop supervisor, who more or less has no clue about what the products really are — even noting that Goop means “Gwyneth opens our paychecks.”

Below are the top ten takeaways from the latest Goop summit.

Chew. Chew. Chew.

Goop took the opportunity to introduced some new branded chews, a cross between gummy vitamins and a standard supplement. There’s Knock Me Out to induce slumber, Perfect Attendance to help ward off sickness and Nerd Alert for a mental pick-me-up.

Crystal ear seeds create feel-good pressure.

Throughout the day, acupuncturists from New York's Yinova Center, applied crystal ear seeds to the earlobes of summit attendees. Dozens of points in the ears correspond with various parts of the body and internal organs, so gold plated balls were placed on three points in the ear to settle the mind, balance the nervous system and help create focus on the present moment.

Have a perfume orgasm.

Star perfumer and alchemist Douglas Little, who co-creates Goop fragrances with Paltrow, was on hand with his newest perfume Florgasm. He describes the floral soft fragrance as “what it smells like if a flower had an orgasm.” His Heretic line of perfumes also includes Dirty Lemon (“a naughty take on a lemon fragrance”) and Smudge, with clary sage, palo santo and patchouli. The fragrances have naturally-derived materials.

Therapy can be psychedelic.

Psychiatrist Will Siu and clinical psychologist Alexander Belser, who are pioneers in the field of psychedelic (i.e. Ecstasy-assisted) medicine, led a panel on the topic. "There is sound reason for the excitement surrounding psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies; psychiatry has not seen results this promising since the advent of placebo-controlled trials,” said Siu. “These results stem from a fundamentally different approach to psychiatric disorders, which will require a shift in how both patients and practitioners think of mental illness.”

An eco-conscious comforter is key to sleep success.

Every hour, there were mini classes on how to wind down in a designated Sleep Sanctuary presented by Buffy, the comforter-centric company. Summit goers could kick off their shoes and get cozy inside the Buffy Cloud Comforter with fill made from recycled water bottles as a down alternative and a soft silky fabric crafted from a eucalyptus-derived fiber.

Elle Macpherson had a beauty epiphany.

On a Paltrow-moderated panel about the role of beauty in our culture, Elle Macpherson spoke openly about her beauty insecurities and the power of ingestibles. “When you spend 37 years in the public eye you try everything,” said Macpherson, co-founder of the whole food supplements company WelleCo. “When I was younger, I thought beauty and youth went together. As I matured, I saw that beauty and wellness directly correlate. There was nothing that I put on my skin that made as much difference as what I put inside my body.”

Trust your vibes.

Best-selling author Laura Day (who has spent decades helping clients, including Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt and Chris Rock) offered an intuition workshop. “Intuition is a lot like GPS. Set a conscious goal or pose a clear question and you will notice that intuition-information comes clearly,” advised Day. “Pose a question and document your impressions-intuitions over time. Discipline your ‘sight’ to be a useful and verifiable tool, addressing real life issues.”

Goop offers alternatives to burning sage.

To ward off bad vibes, Goop suggests spraying Paper Crane’s topical elixirs, such as Chill Child Calming Mist or Psychic Vampire Repellent, around an environment or personal aura . They’re created by crystal and spiritual healer Zoe Taylor-Crane. Paltrow and Goop’s editors also swear by the Ayurvedic herb ashwagandha, as a great immunity-boosting tonic added to warm water, tea, elixirs, smoothies or coffee.

Demi Moore redefined success.

Huffington, Paltrow and Moore talked life after 40. “So much of success is defined by what we do. But the reality is who we are, not what we do,” said Moore, who shared how health issues over the past seven years forced her to look at another way of living. “That inner work will probably be the most important thing I ever do. Success is now the quality of how I live. My relationships are more important and what I do comes second. I am no longer looking for what’s wrong. I am trying to be in acceptance of everything. The comfort I feel in my skin is the greatest gift that I wouldn’t trade.”

Paltrow's final pearls of wisdom:

Paltrow shared that she has a great business coach who, when she mentions her fears, asks her to share her worst fear, saying: “What would happen if that happened?” Paltrow then says “I would be humiliated; I would have failed.” Then the coach says “Ok, and then what?” And Paltrow replies “Well, I guess I would still be alive and have my friends." She added: "Going through that mental exercise is so helpful.”