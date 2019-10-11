Inside The Hollywood Reporter and Brunello Cucinelli's Power of Style Event

The party, held at the luxury designer's private showroom in West Hollywood, celebrated the stylists, makeup artists and hairstylists for the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Dana Walden and Bonnie Hammer.

The Hollywood Reporter celebrated the pros behind the looks of some of Hollywood's biggest executives and stars on Thursday night, teaming with Brunello Cucinelli for its Power of Style party. The event, held at the luxury Italian designer's private showroom in West Hollywood, tied in with THR's executive Power of Style feature, which highlights the stylists, makeup artists and hairstylists for the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Dana Walden, Donna Langley, Bonnie Hammer and Chris Silbermann.

Hosted by THR editorial director Matthew Belloni and luxury partnerships vice president Alexandra Von Bargen, the gathering welcomed executive stylist roundtable participants Negar Ali Kline, Stephanie Gisondi-Little, Dana Asher Levine, Andrea Lublin, Meg Chapman, Jordan LaValle and Tanya Gill, who were all on hand in a rare off-the-clock moment. Belloni and Francesca Pittaluga, senior brand relations and marketing manager at Brunello Cucinelli, gave opening remarks praising the behind-the-scenes excellence of the executive stylists, as THR style consultant Andrew Weitz, brother and WME partner Richard Weitz, A-list events executive Mindy Weiss and Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John, among others, looked on.

As stylist to The Good Fight showrunners Michelle and Robert King and Fox Searchlight president Nancy Utley ⁠— along with Rhimes and Walden ⁠— Asher Levine says she's always fighting against time. "I'm working seven days a week for whenever they're available," she told THR at the party. "I am putting together 17 looks for one industry client, and just got a call from somebody who wanted me to come tomorrow, so you have to be really flexible. My job changes direction all day long."

Several of the stylists also brought their high-powered clients along for the night, including Won't You Be My Neighbor? producer Caryn Capotosto, who enlisted Gill to dress her as the Mister Rogers documentary picked up speed on last year's awards circuit.

"Most documentary filmmakers don't go and get stylists ⁠— I think I might possibly be the first one ever ⁠—but it was just that I knew that I didn't really have time to deal with fashion, and I love fashion, but I couldn't get my head around the time and money it was going to take me to style myself for these awards," Capotosto said. "The first moment when I met [Gill], she totally got my style, and she asked me what I wanted to evoke during awards last year and I said, 'I want a mix between classic Hollywood glamour and fun, magical, childhood whimsy like Mister Rogers.' And she completely nailed it, it really made award season fun for me."

Gill, who also works with actress-executive producer Jane Fonda and Planet of the Apes franchise writer-producer Amanda Silver, added that when it comes to dressing her executive clients, "it's about getting to know your client and what their everyday needs are and what events they're going to ... then when they go to the event it's effortless and they can just be themselves."

Clients of former development executive-turned-stylist Gisondi-Little attended, including Better Call Saul producer Ann Cherkis, indie producer Carolyn Manetti and The Bad Seed composer Leanna Primiani. They all sang their stylist's praises, with Manetti remembering how she accompanied her husband, Warner Bros. music president Paul Broucek, to a pre-Oscars party for A Star is Born, "and I was sitting there next to Lady Gaga and I was like 'I look good.' That's a big deal."

Added Cherkis, "She's very nonjudgmental, I don't feel like she's judging me for what my body looks like or what my size is; she's very supportive of what you need, what you want, what your style is," as Primiani spoke to the many challenges surrounding being a behind-the-scenes woman in Hollywood and the importance of Gisondi-Little's industry knowledge.

"It's a fine line between do you look like a 'ladies who lunch'? Do you look like a guy? Do you look like you just picked up your kids? Do you look like you just came from the gym? You have a meeting with a director, are they a hip director or an older director? Where are you meeting? Heels? No heels? Open toe or no open toe? Nail polish?" the composer listed. "It's a lot of things and a man doesn't have to do that, they just show up with their non-shaven face looking great, and it takes me a week. It's nice to talk to someone who knows the business and understands; I can be like 'I'm meeting with so-and-so' and she's like, 'Oh my God, we need to step it up.'"

A common topic of the night was the closing gap between executives and their star talent, as executives increasingly become public figures and stars in their own right. Makeup artist Autumn Marie spoke about her approach to getting her clients to "stand out and fit in at the same time" and taking inspiration from the looks on Euphoria, though in a tamer way for executives: "If you can incorporate it in a muted corporate way, it can work ⁠—I may not use a neon green but I can still use a red."

The evening saw guests chatting over champagne and enjoying such traditional Umbrian takes as truffle risotto, Italian sausage bites, breads and cheeses — not to mention a Calvisius caviar bar —as they browsed a preview of Brunello Cucinelli's upcoming Spring/Summer 2020 collection in the VIP showroom.