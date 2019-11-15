Greta Gerwig, Olivia Wilde and More A-Listers Celebrate at The Hollywood Reporter and HFPA's Golden Globes Ambassador Event

Robert Pattinson, Paul Rudd and Emilia Clarke also joined the party, where Pierce Brosnan's two youngest sons were named Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Days after revealing Ricky Gervais would host for a record fifth time, the Golden Globes continued its week of big announcements by naming Dylan and Paris Brosnan (the college-aged sons of Pierce) as this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors. The unveiling, which took place on Thursday at HFPA's Golden Globe Ambassadors event, put on in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter, celebrated awards season with a star-studded affair at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA.

The Brosnans — the first-ever brothers to take on the Ambassador role, which was renamed from Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe in 2017 to include a component for philanthropic causes — were bestowed the title by last year's title holder, Idris Elba's daughter Isan, with the two calling their relationship with the awards show a "deep family thing" after their father's past two nominations.

As the announcement wound down, the party heated up, with film and TV awards contenders including Greta Gerwig, Robert Pattinson, Paul Rudd, Emilia Clarke, Natasha Lyonne, Cynthia Erivo, Joey King, Florence Pugh, Joker director Todd Phillips, Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria and Booksmart trio Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever.

Inside the event, sponsored by Clarins, BritBox, Moet Chandon and Icelandic Water, Wilde held court, chatting in the party's entrance with Pattinson about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout Julia Butters ("I'm such a fan!"), and catching up with Mark Duplass after raving about his latest Apple TV+ project on the red carpet.

"I just started Morning Show and I’m real into it, I’m very very much hooked," Wilde told THR. "I am only on episode two. I’m catching up, and I guess I have to get on the Disney+ bandwagon."

The Booksmart women were the hit of the party, keeping close and taking frequent photos, including Feldstein snapping a shot with Wilde and her former Lady Bird director Gerwig, while Dever danced with King. Feldstein revealed that Little Women was her favorite movie of the year as well as "the best thing I've ever seen in my life," while Dever chimed in, "Beanie introduced me to Greta a couple weeks ago and I couldn’t control myself."

Gerwig, ahead of the release of her highly anticipated Little Women, made her rounds around the rooftop space, snacking on burger bites with Scafaria, exchanging iPhone dog photos Erivo and having a long chat with a power squad of Clarke, Pugh and Daniel Kaluuya.

Elsewhere, other famous Hollywood faces rubbed elbows, with The Boys' Jack Quaid talking with Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rudd catching up with Ford v. Ferrari's Josh Lucas, Kate Beckinsale mingling with Jamie Foxx and Adam Scott chatting with Ali Wong, who raved to another group of friends about Always Be My Maybe costar Keanu Reeves' recent relationship reveal. The This Is Us cast also had a mini reunion, with Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Chris Sullivan drinking and hitting the photo booth together.

Pierce Brosnan, who spent most of the evening at a private table in the outdoor space under heat lamps, joined the festivities to mingle with Will Ferrell and Keegan-Michael Key, as his honoree sons did interviews and partied with their friends. Ferrell, who produced Booksmart and Hustlers, was hit with consistent photo requests, including from Good Boys' Jacob Tremblay.

As the stars complimented each other over their projects, they revealed to THR which shows were their favorite of the year. Dever listed Peanut Butter Falcon and Us as her picks. Euphoria breakout Hunter Schafer named Pose and Succession as two faves: "Succession — I think the writing is nuts and it gives so much for the actors to work with and also I feel like they're allowed to improvise a lot, too, which makes it really fun. ... It's about business, which I would never give a fuck about in real life, but they manage to make me care."

Duplass raved about watching the documentary The Amazing Johnathan on Hulu, before explaining why in the age of streamers (with Apple TV+ and Disney+ having launched in recent days), there is an overload of content. "There's too much stuff to watch," he said. "It's not necessarily a bad thing for me as a creator, because at least I have jobs, but it's going to be a problem. I don't know when it's going to hit, but if you look at the music industry, there was too much stuff and then everybody stopped listening and it got devalued."

Wilde also compared the streaming landscape to that of the music industry, saying, "First it was music streaming, now the movie streaming and the TV. It's just like, ‘Take my money.'”

She believes it's exciting because it's an opportunity for new voices. "The more content they need, the more opportunities there are for different directors to get their project green lit. Let's get more stuff out there. It doesn't need to be a monopoly on content," Wilde said.

Other guests, including Alfre Woodard, Walton Goggins, Joe Keery, Rosa Salazar, Katherine Langford, Aladdin's Mena Massoud and The Good Place's Jameela Jamila and Manny Jacinto, dined on tray passed hors d'oeuvres, including mini lobster rolls, crispy chicken bites, tartare tacos and burger bites. A dinner station (where Schafer FaceTimed friends) featured sushi rolls, chicken lettuce cups, herb roasted branzino, mushroom pasta and charred broccolini, with desserts of strawberry shortcake ice cream bites, brownie bites and pistachio vegan cheesecake bites.