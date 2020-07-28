Inside Out LGBTQ Fest Details Plans for Digital Edition (Exclusive)

One of the largest LGBTQ film festivals in North America had to delay its 30th anniversary dates from May to October due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Inside Out, one of the largest LGBTQ film festivals in North America, has unveiled details to move online for its Oct. 1-11 edition and its 30th anniversary.

The first ever digital edition of Inside Out will stream on the Cinesend platform as festival films are viewed alongside live events, Q&As and exclusive conversations with LGBTQ filmmaking talent. Canada's biggest showcase of LGBTQ movies, based in Toronto, also plans a new micro-budget finance forum to support local projects like director Kyle Reaume's Adolescent; Adam Myatt's Pink Carnations; Dear Straight Men, helmed by Santana Doran; and Emily Gloskos' Moka.

In late March, Inside Out organizers delayed their 30th edition initially to May amid the coronavirus outbreak. Then fest organizers rescheduled their event to October when they hoped a physical event post-pandemic might be possible.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues amid Canadian travel bans and quarantine orders, the Ontario festival has opted for a digital festival in the fall.

“There is no denying the impacts of COVID-19 on our industry, our communities, and our artists, and Inside Out remains dedicated to providing support and building connections through all available means. We will keep innovating, keep imagining, and keep collaborating with our partners to deliver a digital festival experience that will reach LGBTQ2 audiences and allies across Ontario, while allowing us to stay connected with our loyal audiences in Ottawa and Toronto," Inside Out executive director Andria Wilson said in a statement.

The full festival lineup for October, including feature films and special events, will be released on Sept. 8. On Tuesday, Inside Out revealed its short film showcase of 115 Canadian and international titles, including the the Sundance favourite Buck, and SXSW titles like Bananas, Dirty, Vert and Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story, Drew Denny’s Momster, starring Brianna Hildebrand, and Candis For President, starring Candis Cayne.