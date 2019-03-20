Paris' Hotel Plaza Athénée Brings Back European Outpost of Beverly Hills Hotel's Cabana Cafe

It's the second year in a row that the French terrace restaurant has been transformed into the poolside eatery.

The Parisian love affair with Los Angeles has been going strong for a while now. French fashion houses Dior and Hermes have both shown collections in L.A., and last summer Le Bon Marché hosted a "Los Angeles Rive Gauche” exhibit featuring a host of Angeleno brands. Now Paris' Hotel Plaza Athénée has transformed its terrace restaurant into a European outpost of the Beverly Hills Hotel’s poolside Cabana Cafe for the second year running.

"The Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Plaza Athénée are two of the most iconic hotels in the world with similar design aesthetics,” Edward Mady, regional director and general manager of The Beverly Hills Hotel, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A few years ago, we brought Le Bar to Bar Nineteen12 and it was a huge success. It only made sense for us to bring the pink palace to Paris’ most fashionable avenue by bringing the Cabana Cafe to La Terrasse Montaigne and we could not be more excited about it.”

Known for its bright red awnings and opulent decor, the historic hotel located in the elegant 8th arrondissement near the Champs-Élysées is a favorite with fashion editors and stars alike. During couture week, it serves as a gathering place for Americans in Paris and has played host to the likes of Charlize Theron, Gwen Stefani, Rami Malek and Penelope Cruz, who doubtless will feel right at home with La Terrace Montaigne’s temporary transformation, which includes the Cabana Cafe's signature green-and-white striped seating and banana leaf-print cushions.

"The similarity between their terraces spurred the two legendary addresses to work together to recreate the casual chic feel of the West Coast’s most glamorous hotel on Paris’ most fashionable avenue," says the hotel group's Isabelle Maurin.

To that end, a menu of SoCal flavored dishes has also been created for the cafe including the Polo Lounge’s cult McCarthy salad, the classic sunset club sandwich, a Los Angeles style poké bowl and a wellness-inspired black charcoal milkshake (a vegan chocolate milkshake with detoxifying activated black charcoal for an extra West Coast twist). Staff will also be outfitted in the standard pink polo shirts, beige chinos and white sneakers.The takeover will run through until the end of August.

La Terrasse Montaigne, 25 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, France