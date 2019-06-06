Shop Talk: Inside Pop-Ups From Drake's Streetwear Line, DJ Harley Viera-Newton

These new L.A. pop-ups and shops will prep wardrobes for summer weather.

Drake's Streetwear Pops Up at The Grove

Drizzy has arrived at one of L.A.'s most popular shopping haunts. October's Very Own, the lifestyle brand and record label co-founded by Drake, creative director Oliver El-Khatib, and producer Noah Shebib is popping at The Grove through June 30. On the racks are OVO's owl-emblazoned streetwear, plus exclusives like the very Dodgers-minded O.G. Owl hoodie and a collab with tattoo artist Mister Cartoon ($189 each) alongside tees, sweaters, sweatpants, and slides. The pieces will drop weekly every Friday, so don't be surprised to see superfans of the rapper-turned-designer queuing up outside the shop.

October's Very Own pop-up shop at The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles; octobersveryown.com.

Levi's Taps DJ Harley Viera-Newton for L.A. Pop-Up

After popping up in New York last summer, Levi's and DJ-turned-fashion designer Harley Viera-Newton are joining forces again — this time here in Los Angeles, where Viera-Newton recently relocated. (Friends including designer Charlotte Ronson, model Dree Hemingway and her artist sister, Langley Fox, were among the crowd at the shop's opening party Tuesday.)

Through June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Viera-Newton's HVN line of print-happy, vintage-inspired silk dresses ($355 and up) are holding court on Melrose Place along with colorful beaded carryalls by Susan Alexandra; retro tees, terry separates, and socks by Liana; and playful fine jewelry and lucite hoop earrings from Alison Lou.

The whimsical Summer Shop also stocks bodysuits, frayed hem denim shorts, and jeans from Levi's; sandals by Nicole Saldana; and vacation-ready sandals by Cornetti. Rounding out the sunny mix is skincare by Hollywood-favored skin care specialist Dr. Barbara Stürm and charming ceramics by Katie Kimmel. The space will also host a slew of events during its month-long stay, including piercing parties with Alison Lou and fast facials with Stürm.

The Summer Shop, 8476 Melrose Pl., West Hollywood; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through June 30.

Soludos' Brings Star-Faved Espadrilles to Abbot Kinney

Soludos' playful espadrilles are beloved by Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, Jennifer Aniston and Gigi Hadid, to name a few — and now, the vacation-inspired brand is stepping foot onto one of Los Angeles' buzziest shopping streets (and closer to its Hollywood fans). The New York-based label has opened its first West Coast boutique on Abbot Kinney in Venice, where its Summer Shoppe stocks its signature canvas jute flats alongside sneakers made from recycled plastic bottles, leather kicks and its latest embroidered footwear collaborations with Paris-born, Hawaii-based artist Marie Sophie Lockhart and French artist Garance Vallée.

On offer are men's ($42 and up) and women's ($75 and up) styles — stock up ahead of that upcoming tropical getaway.

Soludos, 1410 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice; soludos.com.

Credo Beauty Opens Shop-in-Shop at Fred Segal

Seeking a non-toxic summer makeover for your beauty cabinet? Credo Beauty has opened a second L.A. outpost at Fred Segal's Hollywood-beloved Sunset Strip flagship, where its shop-in-shop stocks a selection of safe, effective and sustainable skin care, hair care, cosmetics, and beauty products at the iconic retailer. clean cosmetics from RMS Beauty, star makeup artist Jillian Dempsey's namesake line, Kosas and Kjaer Weis; skin care from Pai, Osea, Juice Beauty, and Goop; mineral sunscreens from Love Sun Body and Suntegrity, to name a few. In addition to stocking up goods that meet Credo's Clean Standard (read: no ingredients on the company's Dirty List, such as aluminum powder, animal-derived ingredients, formaldehyde and parabens, among others), the space offers beauty services like waxing, makeup applications, and quickie facials, including the 30-minute Sunset Glow that incorporates products from all California-based brands.

Credo Beauty at Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; credobeauty.com.

Pair Of Thieves Kicks Off Westfield Century City Pop-Up Series

Landing at Westfield Century City is So Major, a new rotating marketplace that's bringing a curation of up to 12 lifestyle-focused offerings to the retail destination (as well as other Westfield locations around the U.S., including Westfield Topanga) for three days every month.

From this Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, the pop-up kicks off summer with handful of health and wellness offerings ($30 to $200), including exclusive women's and men's accessories from Cash Warren-founded Pair of Thieves (before the items officially launch in August), vitamin subscriptions from Ritual, custom yoga mats from Pravacana, fitness trackers by Fitbit, and fashionable fitness apparel and accessories from Vooray and HPE Activewear, edible beauty and wellness powders from Dope Naturally and more. For July, the shop returns with travel-focused goods.

So Major at Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A.; somajorshop.com.