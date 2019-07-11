Inside Taylor Swift-Headlined Amazon Prime Day Concert With Gigi Hadid, 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star and More

Jane Lynch and Tyler Oakley co-hosted the event, which featured sets from Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA, Becky G, Jane Lynch and Tyler Oakley came together on Wednesday night to celebrate Amazon's Prime Day with a New York City concert event.

Before the Prime Day Concert kicked off at 9 p.m. at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom, VIP guests were treated to an open bar and buffet of burger sliders, grilled cheese, tater tots, meatballs and more.

In addition to enjoying the snacks and drinks, the night's VIP guests were encouraged to take photos with a prop motorcycle, guitar and drums that were set up in a room behind the VIP lounge.

Lynch, who served as the night's host, rehearsed her entrance from outside of the theater to the stage twice before the concert began streaming on Amazon Prime. She kicked off her monologue by joking that she used a technique similar to method acting to prepare for her role as host. "I completely immersed myself in the Prime experience by shipping my actual person in an Amazon box to New York City, where I arrived next day completely intact, but I was hallucinating and severely dehydrated," she joked.

Lipa kicked off the performances with "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)." After she shared that she was honored to take the stage with the other female performers, the singer continued her set with performances of "One Kiss," "Electricity," "IDGAF" and "New Rules."

In between sets, co-host Oakley spoke to audience members about what they were most excited about for the night. He also tested the crowd members with trivia questions about the night's performers, including what the name of Swift's newest cat is.

Lynch returned to the stage to promote Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alongside series regular Michael Zegen. The host plays the recurring role of Sophie Lennon on the series, though she and Zegen teased that they couldn't share any information about the show's upcoming third season.

Becky G next took the stage to perform her songs “La Respuesta," “Cuando Te Besé," "Dollar," "Mayores" and "Sin Pijama." She dedicated a number of her dance-heavy performances to the Latin community and women in the room.

Lynch and Oakley continued to keep audience members entertained in between performances. Following Becky G's set, Lynch recruited cheerleaders to throw shirts to the audience. Erin Moriarty also made a surprise appearance to share exclusive clips from her upcoming Amazon show The Boys.

SZA was the third performer of the night. She kicked off her set with a laidback performance of "Supermodel," which she sang while sitting on a stool. She next sang "Broken Clocks" before transitioning to a cover of Sixpence None the Richer. Following the cover, she called out the audience for their lack of enthusiasm and asked, "Are you guys alive?" SZA continued her set with her songs "Normal Girl" and "Love Galore."

Swift concluded the concert. Her set opened with a solo performance of her Brendon Urie collaboration "Me!," which is the first single off of her upcoming album Lover. Dressed in a sparkly purple ensemble, Swift enthusiastically sang and danced with her backup singers.

Following her first number, Swift took in the loud cheers from the audience before she sang "Blank Space." The singer continued to sing her older songs throughout the set including "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "Love Story."

Swift's next song was inspired by the event taking place in New York. "With my writing, I'll get inspired by lots of things in life, not just directly my own life. I'll watch movies and get inspired," she said. "And then there's being inspired by a place and that definitely happened to me when I started spending a lot of time in New York City." She then performed a stripped down version of her song "Welcome to New York," followed by "Delicate."

The singer next sang "Style" before she gave her debut performance of the second Lover single "You Need to Calm Down." Throughout the numbers, Swift was seen waving to friends including supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was seated in the VIP section.

The set concluded with a performance of her hit "Shake It Off." While Swift didn't blatantly address the current drama surrounding Scooter Braun acquiring the rights to her catalogue from her old label Big Machine Label Group, she did subtly call out Braun during "Shake It Off" when she sang the line, "Just think, while you've been getting down and out about the lying, dirty, dirty cheats of the world, you could have been getting down to this, sick beat."

Following the end of the concert and live stream, Swift, Lipa, Becky G, Lynch and Oakley returned to the stage to take pictures. SZA was noticeably missing from the photo opportunity. The singers and hosts candidly spoke onstage as they celebrated the conclusion of the event and posed together.

The Prime Day Concert is currently available to stream for free by all Prime members.