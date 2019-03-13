Inside The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's Power Stylists Dinner With Mahershala Ali, Olivia Munn and Kacey Musgraves

‘Beale Street’ actress Kiki Layne and R&B duo Chloe x Halle also toasted to their stylists during the exclusive event at Avra Beverly Hills.

The stylists of pop-stars-turned-actresses Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez gushed over each other's work at a Tuesday dinner celebrating The Hollywood Reporter's annual ranking of Hollywood's 25 Most Powerful Stylists at Avra Beverly Hills.

No. 1-ranked stylists Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, who work with Lady Gaga, told THR about their gratitude of being first-time list-makers in the 9th annual ranking. "We only have officially been doing this for a year. So it's been quite a crazy year and it's always nice to get [honored] with people you look up to — and they know your name," Eerebout said while pointing to No. 18-ranked Rob Zangardi, who styles Lopez with Mariel Haenn.

"My favorite moment for these guys in the year was the Valentino pink feathers," Zangardi said of Gaga's showstopper, which she wore for the Venice Film Festival premiere of A Star Is Born. "Good luck topping that although you guys came close, many times. [It was] my favorite look of anybody of all year," he added. Amador quipped, "I don't think we're ever going to outlive that. ... We really shot ourselves in the foot. What are we going to do now?" She added, "It needed a special moment and Venice was perfect for that."

The stylists were joined by other top dressers and their clients — from Mahershala Ali and Olivia Munn to Kacey Musgraves and Kiki Layne — at the exclusive evening hosted by THR and Jimmy Choo.

"We stand behind our clients on purpose all year round and work really hard and it's nice to be recognized," Zangardi said, while disclosing the struggles of keeping clients red carpet ready, like last-minute van upgrades to fit all that train: "Don't wrinkle the fucking dress." (The power stylist added of Lopez's engagement this week to Alex Rodriguez: "I'm excited for them. ... I was texting with her like, 'I want more pictures of the ring!'")

Attendees of the star-studded dinner enjoyed passed crab cakes, spanakopita, salmon tartare and keftedes before being seated for a three-course dinner, while Ali (wearing Tiger of Sweden) chatted with No. 24-ranked stylist Jeanne Yang (who counts Christian Bale as a client, among many others).

The Green Book Oscar winner spoke about the "unique vibe and approach" when putting together his closet with his stylist, the No. 17-ranked cover star (one of five THR power stylist covers) Van Van Alonso.

"She's able to connect to something that's in me that was going to be spoken to by what I have on ... so she's always introducing things that connect to who I am as a person but also forward enough to push me out of my comfort zone," Ali said. "Over two years, I've seen myself and my tastes grow."

Alonso told THR about her work with Ali, who wore statement Cutler and Gross tinted glasses to the dinner: "Everything with him has to have substance," she said. "I have to get in there and be like, 'Hat, glasses, how can we make this into something that's especially him?'"

Jessica Paster spoke about one of her favorite looks of all time — the Andrew Gn polka dot gown that Munn wore for the Critics' Choice Awards, though Munn wore an emerald Alberta Ferretti minidress with a plunging neckline and Jimmy Choo heels to Avra Beverly Hills. The No. 8-ranked stylist gushed, "Olivia has her own style. She has dope, dope style. ... Sometimes she even helps me." And Munn laughed, "If it was up to me, I'd wear the same outfit over and over — Madewell jeans, my Fendi slip-on sneakers. She actually took one of my slip-on sneakers away from me — that was all I wore all the time — and hid it."

Parisian magician John Steiner wandered through the crowd to perform, though Musgraves preferred the photo booth, posing in front of a Jimmy Choo throne and floral blossoms. "I absolutely love working with Erica," the top Grammy winner told THR. "[She] knows how to push me outside of my comfort zone and into trying new things. At our core we have a love of the same things. And playing with different textures and silhouettes is really fun." Musgraves said they both have a "major love" for 1970s style and finding the balance between modern and classic "because we don't want it to ever be just a total throwback like kitsch."

For No. 20-ranked Ade Samuel (whose clients include Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright), she reflected on the 2019 Oscars as a stand-out moment of her career. "I think that was the most emotional but still fulfilling moment," Samuel said. "No one can imagine being associated with Black Panther and the impact it's had to our culture. I feel it's a blessing to be a part of it."

"It feels amazing to see all the hard work that's paid off, to see all the energy and the love that we have for what we do," Bannerman said. "I feel super honored to be represented as one of the few women of color on the list," stylist Zerina Akers added, with her clients Chloe x Halle by her side.

Other stylists to fete their accomplishment included No. 2-ranked Ilaria Urbinati (Rami Malek), No. 3-ranked Rebecca Corbin-Murray (Gemma Chan), No. 4-ranked Elizabeth Stewart (Julia Roberts), No. 9-ranked Karla Welch (Tracee Ellis Ross), No. 10-ranked Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald (Regina King) and No. 15-ranked Samantha McMillen (Brie Larson). In fact, Welch celebrated the occasion by matching McMillen, both wearing a black suit and white shirt with a skinny tie and Jimmy Choo's Bing 65 patent leather slide with crystal straps.

THR’s fashion and beauty director Carol McColgin, who oversees the power stylist list and co-hosted the event, began her toast by shouting out Gaga's team on an impressive year: "They landed right on top." Co-host and Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi added a "heart-felt thank you to all you talents out there." She said, "Tonight it's about people who support you."