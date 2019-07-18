Inside Virgil Abloh's West Coast Debut of Off-White Shop

Virgil Abloh’s boutique is now open at Wynn Plaza in Las Vegas.

Completing what could be characterized as a Virgil Abloh trifecta, Wynn Las Vegas drew back the curtain on its highly anticipated Off-White store on Wednesday. This singular left coast retail location of the couture streetwear label joins Abloh's nightlife residency and "Arrows and Flower Neon Sign," a collaborative art work with Takashi Murakami, as three ways that the designer/architect’s throngs of followers can appreciate his vision throughout the casino-resort.

Off-White, which is located next to the debut West Coast location of Spanish brand Loewe, is situated on the first floor of retail mecca Wynn Plaza, fronting the Las Vegas Strip.

With a neutral blush-tone palette, this store is the place to snap up Abloh's complete women's "Do You Cheer?" pre-fall collection, including the "Cash Inside" bag. Off-White’s product range includes socks, phone cases and bags galore; men's and women's sneaker displays showcase multiple styles of each.

On offer is the designer's men's pre-fall collection "Incompiuto"— or the incomplete — drawing reference to his love of prototyping. The store windows direct spectators to a link to see an augmented reality experience that features Abloh's designs in the context of unfinished Italian infrastructure by Alterazioni Video.

Abloh's wire mesh furniture is prominently featured, along with the show catalog from his "Figures of Speech" exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, open since June 10.

Abloh, who is the men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton — also at Wynn Plaza — and arguably the hottest designer in the world right now, recently hosted vibrantly colored pop-up shops in New York and his hometown of Chicago, showcasing that new collection and coinciding with the MCA's exhibit of the 39-year-old's work. In the ultimate pop cultural nod, Louis Vuitton immortalized Abloh in a retro video game this week called Endless Runner, inspired by his men's fall-winter 2019 shows timed to its release online and in stores.

The designer will soon take the stage at Encore Beach Club on Sept. 13 and will join DJ Black Coffee at XS Nightclub on Oct. 11, where they will perform as "White Coffee."

Off-White also has stores in cities including Dubai, Macau, Beijing, Melbourne, Singapore and Shanghai.