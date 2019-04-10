Instagram Will Bring Its First Branded House to Coachella

Instagram Desert Chill will be open on April 13.

The most Instagrammable festival is making it official. Instagram will host its first-ever branded house at Coachella this year, taking place on Saturday.

The social media platform partnered with artist D'ana Nunez of COVL (Craft Onward Versatility and Lifestyle) for an 18-and-over, invite-only house called Instagram Desert Chill.

Nunez drew inspiration from the desert landscape to create an abstract, ‘70s-style experience with Western motifs. The art director started by making 26 shapes that she pieced together to make a colorful desert set. Held at a secret estate off the grounds, Instagram Desert Chill will also include murals, pools and more backdrops for photos.

On Saturday, the house will host performances Harry Hudson, Snoh Allegra and Omar Apollo, with DJ sets by Simi Haze and Siobhan Bell. Plus, Instagram will debut a custom COVL filter on the app for users that follow Nunez, who will release products later this month such as towels, totes, phone cases and tees.

Instagram's decision to host an official festival event comes after the app has encouraged a rise of Instagrammable “museums” filled with photo opportunities — the Museum of Ice Cream, Freeform’s Mermaid Museum, the Rosé Mansion and the Egg House currently popping up in Los Angeles.

Other Coachella activations this year come from Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, Calvin Klein, Peet’s Coffee and NYX cosmetics, while brands including Levi’s, Revolve, Adidas, Moschino and Lucky Brand will host Weekend 1 parties.