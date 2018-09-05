Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne Take in Foster Children in 'Instant Family' Trailer

Wahlberg shared the trailer for 'Instant Family' while visiting 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday.

Mark Wahlberg debuted the trailer for his new film Instant Family on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Sean Anders-directed film stars Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as a married couple who explored the possibility of adopting foster children. The story is based on Anders' real-life experience of adopting foster children with his wife.

Instant Family also stars Isabela Moner, Gustavo Quiroz, Juliana Gamiz, Tig Notaro, Margo Martindale, Tom Segura and Octavia Spencer.

The trailer opens with the married couple renovating a five-bedroom house. "I love what you two are doing with this house, but what are you going to do with five bedrooms?" asked Russ (Segura). "You guys are obviously never having kids."

Ellie (Byrne) is later seen becoming emotional while researching foster children. "People who take in foster children are really special. The kind of people who volunteer when it's not even a holiday," said Pete (Wahlberg). "We don't even volunteer on a holiday."

The couple visits an orientation set up for prospective foster parents to meet kids in need of a home. After meeting a teenager in the system named Lizzy (Moner), Pete and Ellie learn that she has two younger siblings. The couple then take in the children, though their new life gets off to a rough start when Pete accidently hits Juan (Quiroz) in the head with a basketball.

"You're just another white lady who wants to adopt charity orphans to make you feel good about yourself," Lizzy later yells at Ellie before slamming a door in her face.

A montage follows of the new family both bonding and making mistakes as they learn to live together, including Lita (Gamiz) calling Pete "Daddy" for the first time.

The trailer concludes with Pete and Ellie looking at an inappropriate text message sent to Lizzy by a classmate. The two then confront a boy at her high school and threaten him before learning that they are yelling at the wrong person.

Instant Family will hit theaters on Nov. 16.

While visiting the talk show, Wahlberg also discussed his decision to buy a car dealership in Columbus, Ohio. "We have a restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio. We're opening in Columbus, Ohio," the actor said about his chain restaurant Wahlburgers, which he co-owns with his brothers Donnie and Paul. "I have a lot of business in the Michigan area, the Ohio area and it was just a great opportunity that we had discovered. My partner Jay Feldman is from Michigan. He's one of the biggest car dealers around there."

The actor and businessman added that he has experience with selling cars. "I was a car salesman when I was younger. I was in training," he said.

He added that the dealership, which has been open for a few months, is doing great. "I think we're like 197 on the top 250 auto dealerships in the country," he said.

In an effort to help his company become the number one auto dealership in the country, DeGeneres said that she wrote a commercial to help promote the dealership. The two then made their way to a green screen on the stage. Dressed in plaid blazers, the two were transported to appear in front of the car dealership.

After the two introduced themselves, DeGeneres explained that they want viewers to "come on down to Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet, central Ohio's largest inventory of new Chevys."

"Oh yeah. Come on down, that's right," said Wahlberg. "I got a ton of cars for you to test drive. Everything from Camaros to Silverados."

DeGeneres then asked if he sells Zambonis. "Due to high demand, we are currently sold out of Zambonis."

"Well, I'll tell you what he does sell. This 2018 dump truck," said DeGeneres. "This is not a joke. He actually sells a dump truck."

"I sure do and imagine all the things that you can do with that beauty, Ellen," responded Wahlberg. She replied, "You can dump gravel."

The talk show host then added that the purchase comes with a free gift. "What? We don't give anything," began Wahlberg before returning to the script. "No, I will. That's right. You get a copy of Ted 2 or Transformers 4. Blu-ray or DVD."

"And get this. All of Mark's cars come equipped with a steering wheel and four tires," added DeGeneres.

"Wow. With great deals like that I don’t know how to afford to feed… Actually, you know what I'll do? I'll give them some free Wahlburgers," said the actor.

DeGeneres then promised potential buyers that the actor will personally sell the cars to them. "You'll be there, right Mark?" she asked. "In spirit, yes," he responded.

After filming the mock commercial, DeGeneres gave Wahlberg an appropriate gift for his dealership. While the two sat in their chairs, a tube man blow up advertisement with Wahlberg's face and abs appeared from behind them.