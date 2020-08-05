Intellivision Amico Retro Gaming Console Release Delayed Due to Pandemic

CEO Tommy Tallarico noted in an online briefing that the console will drop on April 15, 2021.

Retro gaming console Intellivision Amico, which was slated for release in October this year, has been delayed until April 15, 2021.

In an online briefing on Wednesday, Tommy Tallarico, CEO of Intellivision, noted that he had chosen the original date of Oct. 10th because his late sister Karen was born on that day and he promised his family he would put out the new console on her birthdate.

"Unfortunately, things are happening that are making that very difficult to accomplish and the bottom line is we're not going to be able to make that date," Tallarico said in the briefing. "These are unprecedented times, and it's no secret that this pandemic has literally affected every single aspect of every person's life around the world."

He went on to say that the pandemic has had a "dramatic" impact on the company. "The reality is that every single aspect of this process has been affected," said Tallarico, emphasizing that the company will not compromise the quality of its product.

The console is a reboot of the 16-bit Intellivision video game console from Mattel Electronics, which was released in 1979. The varied slate of games are all designed to be family-friendly.

Moving forward, the California-based company will continue to focus on the 5 core areas of original IP, sports and recreation, kids and educational titles, retro imagined and casual/board games.

View the entire video briefing below, which includes information about upcoming Amico games and retail partnerships with Mattel and Sesame Street.