Interactive Video Startup Eko Taps Industry Veterans to Expand Executive Roster

The company has named Tom Fishman as vp marketing and Daniel Laiking as vp development and production.

Interactive media startup Eko has tapped two industry veterans to bolster its executive team.

The company, which has established a joint venture with Walmart to create choose-your-own-adventure style programming, has named Tom Fishman as its new vp marketing and Daniel Laikind as vp development and production.

Fishman joins Eko from Facebook, where he served in a strategy role for its Watch video platform, specifically working on its social video tools. He previously spent eight years at Viacom-owned MTV, where he climbed from social media to the role of senior vp digital strategy and operations. He now leads marketing initiatives at Eko for its brand and original series.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Eko team at a time when audiences are primed for next-level video experiences that put them in the driver's seat," Fishman said. "What we're doing is totally unique in the industry and we're building the playbook to bring choice-driven stories to audiences at scale."

Laikind, meanwhile, has joined Eko as vp development and production. The role has him overseeing all original programming at the company and includes striking deals with creative and distribution partners. He most recently serves as an entertainment consultant after years running his own production company, Stick Figure Productions. His past work includes Vogue's 73 Questions.

"The chance to work with a vibrant community of creative partners across all genres to develop and execute incredible content is a dream,” Laikind said. "But what's most invigorating to me about Eko and the community we’re working with is the opportunity to take part in changing storytelling one choice at a time."

Fishman and Laikind are both based out of Eko's New York office. Eko COO and president Jim Spare said, "Tom and Daniel are the people you want to lead marketing and content — they have each broken barriers, set the standard and led the trends that the entertainment and digital industries still follow to this day."