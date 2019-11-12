Paramount Developing an 'Internal Affairs' Reboot

Todd Garner is set to produce.

Paramount is developing a reboot to the 1990 crime thriller Internal Affairs.

Richard Gere and Andy Garcia starred in the movie about an Internal Affairs agent becomes obsessed with bringing down a cop who has managed to maintain a spotless reputation despite being involved in a web of corruption. William Baldwin, Laurie Metcalf and Michael Beach also starred.

Todd Garner, who recently worked with the studio on family film Playing with Fire, will produce under his Broken Road Productions banner.

Paramount is also developing a reboot of 1997 action thriller Face/Off with 22 Jump Street scribe Oren Uziel set to write and Neal Moritz attached to produce.