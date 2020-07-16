International Documentary Association Names Brenda Robinson as Board President

The veteran entertainment attorney joins the documentary funder and advocacy group with a mandate for greater inclusion for storytellers.

The International Documentary Association has named entertainment attorney Brenda Robinson as president of its board of directors.

Robinson, who joined IDA’s boardroom in 2018, succeeds Kevin Iwashina, whose term ends in December. "I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way to the continued growth of this organization and to lead us forward in fulfilling our mission of championing storytellers while creating a culture of inclusion," said Robinson in a statement on Thursday.

As an entertainment attorney, she has acted as production counsel and executive producer for a number of documentaries, including in the scripted and unscripted TV arenas. Robinson helped finance the Oscar-winning documentary Icarus, as well as Won’t You Be My Neighbor and Step.

Her executive producer credits include United Skates, The Great American Lie, and Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story. Robinson is a partner in Gamechanger Films, an equity fund that finances feature films and TV series by women and diverse storytellers.

Robinson is also active in the Sundance Institute as a member of the Women at Sundance Leadership Council and serves as an advisor to The Redford Center. And she's a founding advisory board member of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

"I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with Brenda as we seek to build an IDA that serves the community of documentary makers," Simon Kilmurry, executive director of the IDA said in his own statement.

The IDA serves documentary filmmakers through funding, education and advocacy.