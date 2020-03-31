International Emmy Kids Winners Unveiled Online Amid MIPTV Cancellation

Children's programming from seven countries nabbed awards announced on the International Emmys website and via social channels, rather than on stage at Cannes as in past years.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Tuesday announced the 2020 International Emmy Kids Awards online and via social channels rather than on stage in Cannes after MIPTV was canceled amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We decided to keep the winners’ announcement for the same day the awards ceremony would have been held in Cannes,” said International Academy president Bruce L. Paisner in a statement. MIPTV organizer Reed Midem on March 3 confirmed that this year's MIPTV market, scheduled for March 30 to April 2, would not take place.

Despite that cancellation, the International Emmy Kids competition isn't the only event to go online. MIPTV is also staging a scaled-down virtual market as Reed Midem hosts online presentations and on-demand screenings of this year's top titles.

The winning programs for the latest International Emmy Kids competition are from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Norway, the Netherlands and the U.K.

They include the Dutch series Floor Rules earning the International Emmy Kids for best series, and the BBC and CBBC series Jacqueline Wilson's Key winning for best miniseries.

And the British series Zog won for best animation.