IPIC Theaters Reveals Reopening Plan, Including Thermal Temperature Monitoring

The luxury chain's Texas cinemas will resume operation in early June; there's no word yet regarding the IPIC in Los Angeles.

Luxury movie circuit IPIC on Tuesday announced reopening plans for its 14 locations, including staggered seating and thermal temperature checks.

The first of the chain's cinemas to once again welcome customers are all in Texas, where movie theaters were allowed to resume operation earlier this month at reduced capacity (only a smattering have chosen to do so) after coronavirus shelter-in-place orders were relaxed. IPIC is targeting June 4 for its Houston and Fairview venues, followed by Austin on June 11. The company didn't say when its Los Angeles theater would flip on the lights.

Hollywood and the movie industry are counting on cinemas being open en masse in time for Christopher Nolan's summer tentpole Tenet on July 17. Those theaters that open in the meantime will depend upon repertory titles to lure consumers. There's also the new Russell Crowe road-rage thriller Unhinged set to bow July 1.

IPIC says it will rely on high-end technology to keep its customers safe, including temperature thermal scanners. “This will allow for us to quickly identify and address temperature abnormalities for individuals walking into IPIC Theaters,” IPIC CEO and legal counsel Paul Safran said in a statement.

The chain will implement a number of other temporary modifications, including employing electrostatic disinfectant sprayers; staggering seating; suspending its pausing and pillow service; requiring staff to wear masks and gloves; and encouraging guests to wear masks in common areas.