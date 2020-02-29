Berlin: Iranian Drama 'There Is No Evil' Wins Indie Jury Honors

The drama, shot in secret by persecuted director Mohammad Rasoulof takes top honors from the independent ecumenical and Guild Film juries at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

There Is No Evil, a bracing portrayal of life in modern-day Iran, which targets the government policy of mass execution of dissidents has picked up two of the top honors awarded by the independent juries at the 70th International Film Festival.

Mohammad Rasoulof's feature, which was shot in secret to circumvent a working ban imposed on the director by the Iranian regime, won the best film honor from both the ecumenical jury and the Guild Film Prize. There Is No Evil was the last film to screen in competition in Berlin but is considered a front-runner for Saturday's official awards.

In the Berlin sidebar sections, the ecumenical jury honored Panorama title Otac (Father) from Serbian director Srdan Golubovic, with a special mention for Susanne Regina Meures' documentary Saudi Runaway. The prize for best film in the Forum section went to the documentary Seishin 0 from Japanese filmmaker Kazuhiro Soda.

The CICAE Art Cinema Award, handed out by the association of art house cinemas, went to Digger from Greek director Georgis Grigorakis. The Calming by Song Fang took CICAE's honor for the best film in Berlin's Forum section this year. In the Generations section of children and youth films, the AG Kino Gilde prize for best film went to Zoe Wittock's French drama Jumbo, about a shy young woman with a fascination for carousels.

A rare, funny movie in Berlin competition, Delete History, from French writer-directors Benoit Delepine and Gustave Kervern, took the Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award for best film, voted on by subscribers to the Berlin newspaper, while the equivalent prize from competitor paper The Tagesspiegel went to Forum title Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine by director Alex Piperno.