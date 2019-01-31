Iris Apfel Signs With IMG Models

The prestigious agency — home of the Hadid sisters, Ashley Graham and more — will represent the 97-year-old for modeling, endorsements and appearances.

It was announced on Thursday that Iris Apfel, the 97-year-old businesswoman, interior designer and accidental fashion icon, has signed with IMG Models.

"I am very excited. I never had a proper agent," Apfel told Women's Wear Daily, adding that she previously brokered deals herself. "I’m a do-it-yourself girl. I never expected my life would take this turn so I never prepared for it. It all just happened so suddenly, and I thought at my tender age, I’m not going to set up offices and get involved with all kinds of things. I thought it was a flash in the pan, and it’s not going to last."

The tastemaker — who launched her own textile company, Old World Weavers, in 1950, and was involved in nine White House restoration projects — went on to say that designer Tommy Hilfiger connected her with IMG. "He put us together," she said. "I'm very excited and very grateful."

Prior to signing with IMG, Apfel — whose bold style has made her popular among millennials over the last several years — has starred in ad campaigns with major fashion and beauty brands such as MAC Cosmetics, Kate Spade and Alexis Bittar. IMG will represent Apfel for future modeling gigs, endorsements and appearances.

In a statement, Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models and IMG Fashion Properties, expressed his enthusiasm over adding Apfel to the company's roster of talent, which includes top models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and Elsa Hosk, among others.

"Iris is an icon with immeasurable talent. She radiates creativity and inspiration and we’re so excited to explore new and unique opportunities with her, where her natural gifts can be shared with the world," said Bart. "At 97 years old, Iris continues to prove that age is just a number and shouldn’t be something that defines you."