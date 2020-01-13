Oscars: Martin Scorsese Extends Streak as the Most-Nominated Living Director

'The Irishman' filmmaker has nine best director nominations to his name.

The nominees for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards were announced Monday morning, and with his nomination for directing The Irishman, Martin Scorsese increases his lead as the most-nominated living director in Academy history.

Scorsese's nine nominations now eclipse those of Billy Wilder, director of The Apartment, Some Like it Hot and Sunset Boulevard, who died in 2002. Wilder earned a total of eight noms over his career.

However, Scorsese has some catching up to do with Roman Holiday and Ben-Hur director William Wyler, who scored 12 nominations before his death in 1981 — incidentally, the same year Scorsese was nominated for his first best director Oscar, with Raging Bull. The next most-nominated directors are Woody Allen and Steven Spielberg, with seven nods each.

The Irishman itself is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture — second only to Joker with 11.