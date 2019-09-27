MOVIES

'The Irishman': First Reactions From NYFF Screening

10:44 AM PDT 9/27/2019 by Trilby Beresford , Sharareh Drury

"Utterly exceptional" and "vintage Scorsese," one film reporter wrote of the crime drama that features a de-aged Robert De Niro.

After its press screening at the New York Film Festival on Friday, industry insiders took to social media to tweet their first reactions to Martin Scorsese's crime drama The Irishman. The movie stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. 

The official synopsis from Netflix describes the film as "an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its hidden workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics."

In addition to the lead cast, the film also features Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Jack Huston, Jesse Plemons, Ray Romano and Bobby Cannavale. The screenplay is penned by Steven Zaillian, from a book by Charles Brandt.

The Irishman opens in select theaters starting Nov. 1, then debuts on Netflix Nov. 27. 

Full reviews for The Irishman are under embargo until 5 p.m. PT on Sept. 27, but critics were allowed to give brief thoughts and reactions via social media beforehand. 

Read the reactions from members of the media below.