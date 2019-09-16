'The Irishman' Gets Centerpiece Screening at Rome Film Festival

The new film from Martin Scorsese will hit Italy after playing the New York and London Film Festivals.

Martin Scorsese's new three-and-a-half-hour epic The Irishman is set to play the 2019 Rome Film Festival as its centerpiece screening.

"The participation of The Irishman as the centerpiece at the Rome Film Fest is a great honor for me and for everyone working at the Fest," said festival director Antonio Monda. "The Irishman is the most highly anticipated film of the year and boasts an exceptional cast: The decision to present it in Rome is yet another acknowledgment of how the fest has grown over the years."

The Irishman takes place over multiple decades in America, exploring organized crime as seen through the eyes of hitman Frank Sheeran, played by Robert De Niro. Sheeran recalls his possible involvement in the slaying of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino.

Based on the Charles Brandt book I Heard You Paint Houses, the film, written by Steven Zaillian, also stars Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin and Stephen Graham.

The film will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival before playing the London Film Festival and then Rome. It will forego a wide release, as Netflix was not able to reach a compromise on its theatrical windows with major cinema chains. It will play select cinemas in the U.S. on Nov. 1 before dropping on Netflix on Nov. 27.

As previously announced, the Rome Film Fest will present Bill Murray with its lifetime achievement award. Other guests include Ron Howard, Bret Easton Ellis, Olivier Assayas and Bertrand Tavernier, who will participate in Close Encounter talks.

The 14th Rome Film Fest runs Oct. 17-27.