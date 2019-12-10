AWARDS

AACTA International Awards: 'The Irishman' Leads With 6 Nominations

2:00 PM PST 12/10/2019 by Pip Bulbeck

The Irishman

Multiple nominations also went to 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,' 'Joker' and 'Parasite.'

Netflix’s The Irishman dominated the annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) awards nominations with six nods across seven categories, AACTA announced Tuesday. 

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood has picked up five nominations, while Joker and Parasite have picked up four nominations apiece for the ninth annual AACTA awards, where the Australian industry will honor the best films of the year regardless of geography. 

The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Parasite and The King are all vying for best film. 

The King is the only best film contender that’s missed out on a nod in the best director category, with Sam Mendes instead nominated for 1917 against Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Philips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). 

Margot Robbie meanwhile has made history as a double nominee in the best supporting actress category for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Robbie is up against fellow Aussies Nicole Kidman, also nominated for Bombshell, and Toni Collette (Knives Out), with Florence Pugh (Little Women) the only non-Australian in that category category. 

Collette, Kidman and Robbie mirrored their AACTA international nominations with their Golden Globe nominations announced Monday. 

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, a frontrunner for the Oscars’ best international film category, also won best Asian film at the AACTAs domestic awards handed out in Australia last month, while David Michod’s The King took away four awards at the Australian ceremony. Parasite is now one of the most acclaimed films of 2019 winning over 40 international awards to date.     

“The AACTA International Awards honour film excellence on a global scale, acknowledging international excellence within the screen industry,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said. “As always, we are thrilled to see many of our talented Australian practitioners and performers nominated for AACTA International Awards this year”. 

The ninth annual AACTA International Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 3. 

The full list of nominees is below.  

Best Film

The Irishman
Joker
The King
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite

Best Direction

Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood 
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bong Joon ho, Jin Won Han, Parasite

Best Lead Actor

Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Lead Actress

Awkwafina,The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

John Lithgow, Bombshell
Al PacinoThe Irishman
Joe PesciThe Irishman
Brad PittOnce Upon A Time In Hollywood
Song Kang-Ho, Parasite

Best Supporting Actress

Toni Collette, Knives Out
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood