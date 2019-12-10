AACTA International Awards: 'The Irishman' Leads With 6 Nominations

Multiple nominations also went to 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,' 'Joker' and 'Parasite.'

Netflix’s The Irishman dominated the annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) awards nominations with six nods across seven categories, AACTA announced Tuesday.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood has picked up five nominations, while Joker and Parasite have picked up four nominations apiece for the ninth annual AACTA awards, where the Australian industry will honor the best films of the year regardless of geography.

The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Parasite and The King are all vying for best film.

The King is the only best film contender that’s missed out on a nod in the best director category, with Sam Mendes instead nominated for 1917 against Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Philips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Margot Robbie meanwhile has made history as a double nominee in the best supporting actress category for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Robbie is up against fellow Aussies Nicole Kidman, also nominated for Bombshell, and Toni Collette (Knives Out), with Florence Pugh (Little Women) the only non-Australian in that category category.

Collette, Kidman and Robbie mirrored their AACTA international nominations with their Golden Globe nominations announced Monday.

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, a frontrunner for the Oscars’ best international film category, also won best Asian film at the AACTAs domestic awards handed out in Australia last month, while David Michod’s The King took away four awards at the Australian ceremony. Parasite is now one of the most acclaimed films of 2019 winning over 40 international awards to date.

“The AACTA International Awards honour film excellence on a global scale, acknowledging international excellence within the screen industry,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said. “As always, we are thrilled to see many of our talented Australian practitioners and performers nominated for AACTA International Awards this year”.

The ninth annual AACTA International Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 3.

The full list of nominees is below.

Best Film

The Irishman

Joker

The King

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Direction

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon ho, Jin Won Han, Parasite

Best Lead Actor

Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory

Robert De Niro, The Irishman

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Lead Actress

Awkwafina,The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

John Lithgow, Bombshell

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Song Kang-Ho, Parasite

Best Supporting Actress

Toni Collette, Knives Out

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood