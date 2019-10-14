'The Irishman': Martin Scorsese's Mob Pic to Play at L.A.'s Egyptian Theatre

The streamer hasn't yet closed its deal to buy the historic locale from American Cinematheque but is already starting to use the space.

Martin Scorsese's mob pic The Irishman will play for two weeks at the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, American Cinematheque announced Monday.

The news doesn't mean that Netflix has closed its deal to buy the locale from the Cinematheque. Insiders say it is still pending.

The Irishman will screen at the Egyptian from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14. The movie is playing exclusively on the big screen for roughly three weeks before it debuts on Netflix on Nov. 27. Several L.A. cinemas will likely play the pic in addition to Egyptian.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that The Irishman will also play for one month at Belasco Theatre in New York City, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 1. It's the first time historic Broadway locale has welcomed a movie, according to the streamer.

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, Scorsese's movie — which runs 209 minutes, his longest narrative feature to date — is making a major awards play, but won't be shown by most movie chains since Netflix doesn't abide by the traditional theatrical window of 74 days to 90 days.

"We are excited to showcase The Irishman at the Egyptian as part of our November schedule that leads into our Nitrate Weekend and other exciting screenings we have scheduled," American Cinematheque head programmer Gwen Deglise said.