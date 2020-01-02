'The Irishman' Named Best Picture at Capri, Hollywood Fest

The Scorsese film and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' landed six awards each at the Italian event.

The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tied with six award each at the 2019 Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival in Italy.

Martin Scorsese's gangster epic took home best picture, best supporting actor for Joe Pesci, best adapted screenplay for Steve Zaillian, alongside cinematography, editing and visual effects gongs. Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino's '60s-set drama won best director, best ensemble cast, best producer for Shannon McIntosh, alongside best makeup and hairstyling, best production design and best costume design.

Elsewhere on the closing night of the 24th edition of the festival, Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker, Renée Zellweger best actress for Judy, and Laura Dern best supporting actress for Marriage Story, which also won best original screenplay.

Just above Marriage Story's two awards, Lion King nabbed three with original song, sound editing and sound mixing. Toy Story 4 was named best animated feature, Parasite best international feature and American Factory best documentary feature. In addition, special Capri Awards were handed out to the Eddie Murphy starrer Dolemite Is My Name as best comedy of the year, while director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, Last Christmas) was named the festival’s inaugural king of comedy.

"This was an extraordinary year for the quality of the artists who attended, and the variety of films that were presented at Capri, Hollywood," said Franco Nero and festival founder and producer Pascal Vicedomini, who announced the winners.

"We’re positive that most of our award winners will go on to be honored at the Golden Globes and the Oscars."