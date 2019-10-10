Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to Open Los Cabos Film Fest

The mob drama's star Robert De Niro will attend the Latin America premiere in Mexico.

The Irishman, Netflix's saga of a hitman and his mysterious association with union boss Jimmy Hoffa, will have its Latin America premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival next month.

Robert De Niro, who plays mafia enforcer Frank Sheeran, will attend the opening night screening of The Irishman in the Mexican resort city of Cabo San Lucas on Nov. 13. Adapted by Steven Zaillian from Charles Brandt's book I Heard You Paint Houses, the film premieres in Mexican theaters on Nov. 15 and on Netflix Nov. 27.

Los Cabos is a good fit for the film's Latin America premiere, as the festival focuses on U.S.-Mexico industry ties and several Mexicans have made key contributions to Scorsese's latest feature films. The Oscar-nominated Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and Mexico City-based Fabrica de Cine producer Gaston Pavlovich worked on both The Irishman and Silence, the period drama starring Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield. Prieto, who received a career achievement tribute at Los Cabos in 2016, also served as director of photography on Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street.

Much of the buzz around The Irishman has centered on the movie's CGI de-aging technology, which allows De Niro and fellow castmembers Joe Pesci and Al Pacino to shed about 30 years to play the same characters over a number of decades. The film has garnered mostly positive reviews and, in his latest standings, The Hollywood Reporter awards analyst Scott Feinberg ranks The Irishman among the Oscar frontrunners for the best picture and director categories.

Los Cabos runs from Nov. 13-17.