New Trailer for Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' Shows Plot to Assassinate Jimmy Hoffa

The latest trailer gave us a closer look at the film's innovative de-ageing VFX techniques.

A new trailer for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman dropped on Wednesday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed more about the plot as well as another look at the film's innovative de-ageing VFX techniques.

The latest trailer shows Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (Robert De Niro) plotting with Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) to assassinate union leader Jimmy Hoffa. With the background of the Kennedy assassination, the trailer shows Sheeran successfully infiltrating Hoffa's inner circle.

Based on the 2004 book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, The Irishman was written by Steven Zaillian.

The film's glittering cast includes Scorsese regulars De Niro, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel as well as Al Pacino, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin and Stephen Graham.

Netflix picked up The Irishman, costing as much as $200 million to produce, after Paramount stepped aside. Scorsese shot the movie on both film and digital and is relying on Industrial Light & Magic to de-age his principal cast for flashback sequences.

The Irishman will play first in cinemas in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 1 before expanding into additional markets in the U.S. and the U.K. on Nov. 8. It will further expand on Nov. 15 and Nov. 22, according to Netflix. The film will stream on Netflix on Nov. 27.