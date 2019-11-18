'Irishman' Writer Steven Zaillian to Be Honored at Capri, Hollywood Film Festival

The Oscar-winning screenwriter of ‘Schindler’s List’ will accept the best screenplay award on the Italian island.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is set to pick up another award at a key event during Oscar season. The Capri, Hollywood Film Festival will honor writer Steven Zaillian with its best original screenplay award for the mob film staring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Capri’s honorary president Tony Renis announced the honor Monday, saying: “The Irishman is considered to be one of Scorsese’s greatest films, and Zaillian’s script is a true masterpiece. The talented writer is a longtime collaborator of the Italian-American maestro as well as many other great auteurs.”

The Irishman is currently in theaters and is set to start streaming on Netflix on Nov. 27.

Zaillian is frequently in Italy, where he will next write and direct the TV series Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, following Anthony Minghella’s acclaimed film.

Zaillian has been nominated for an Oscar four times for best screenplay, and took home the prize in 1994 for Schindler’s List.

Capri, Hollywood runs over the New Year, from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020.