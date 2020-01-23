Steve Carell, Rose Byrne Take on Campaign Race in 'Irresistible' Trailer

The first official trailer debuted Thursday showing a Democratic strategist (Carell) working hard to help a retired ex-Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

The political race may be underway, but a heated race is also hitting the big screen in Jon Stewart's political satire Irresistible.

The first official trailer debuted Thursday showing a Democratic strategist (Steve Carell) working hard to help a retired ex-Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Things get chaotic as soon nemesis Faith (Rose Byrne) from the Republican Party goes head-to-head with Carell in the campaign trail.

"I'm telling you guys, Jack could be the real deal. This little campaign of ours has caught the attention of the National Republican Party," Carell says as he feels hope in making Jack the town's next mayor. However, tensions brew as Bryne and Carell grow more competitive.

"Why are you here?" Carell asks Bryne's Faith, to which she responds: "Because crushing the last piece of hope in your eyes really gets me off."

Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso co-star in the film written and directed by former Daily Show host Stewart.

The film is set to open nationwide May 29 and marks the second feature film that Stewart. Stewart previously helmed 2014’s Rosewater,

Plan B Entertainment and Stewart produced Irresistible.

Watch the trailer below.