Irrfan Khan, Bollywood Actor and Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' Dies at 53 11:59 PM PDT 4/28/2020 by Abid Rahman

Irrfan Khan The actor, whose Hollywood credits also include 'Life of Pi' and 'Jurassic World', has spent time in past two years being treated in London for a rare form of cancer. Irrfan Khan, the veteran Bollywood actor who crossed over to Hollywood, died on Wednesday. He was 53. More to come...