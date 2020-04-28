MOVIES

Irrfan Khan, Bollywood Actor and Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' Dies at 53

11:59 PM PDT 4/28/2020 by Abid Rahman

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Irrfan Khan

The actor, whose Hollywood credits also include 'Life of Pi' and 'Jurassic World', has spent time in past two years being treated in London for a rare form of cancer.

Irrfan Khan, the veteran Bollywood actor who crossed over to Hollywood, died on Wednesday. He was 53. 

 

More to come...