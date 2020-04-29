Bollywood Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan

Well-respected both at home and in Hollywood, the star's credits included 'Life of Pi', 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Jurassic World', among others, while his final Bollywood release was 'Angrezi Medium.'

Indian film industry figures on Wednesday paid tribute to Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan, who died at 53 after a career that spanned arthouse cinema, mainstream Bollywood and Hollywood.



Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "...just getting news of the passing of Irrfan Khan... this is a most disturbing and sad news... An incredible talent.. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. "



Elizabeth director Shekhar Kapur called Khan India's "most successful export to Hollywood." He added that he was "an actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role....A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was successful fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan."



Shabana Azmi, who is starring in the upcoming Showtime series Halo produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, similarly wrote on Twitter: "Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP."

Anupam Kher, whose Hollywood credits include Silver Linings Playbook and New Amsterdam, also expressed his sadness. "Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan," he tweeted. "Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace."

Actress Nimrat Kaur, whose credits include Homeland and who starred with Khan in the 2013 Cannes breakout The Lunchbox, expressed her grief stating, "Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan’s passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India’s lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer..."

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in his reaction wrote: "Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time."

And Parineeti Chopra, who is starring in the upcoming Bollywood remake of The Girl on the Train, shared with her Twitter followers: "Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family."

Among leading Bollywood filmmakers to react to the star's death was Karan Johar. "Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema," he wrote. "We will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you."

Director Shoojit Sircar, with credits such as comedy hit Vicky Donor and Piku, first broke the news of Khan's death by tweeting: "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you .. we shall meet again..." Sircar also shared his condolences with Khan's wife Sutapa and son Babil, adding: "You too fought, Sutapa, you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."