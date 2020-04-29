Irrfan Khan Dies: Hollywood Reacts

Priyanka Chopra and 'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow are among those paying tribute to the Indian actor.

Following the death of Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan at the age of 53, Hollywood on Wednesday paid tribute to the star whose career spanned everything from arthouse cinema to mainstream Bollywood and Hollywood.

"The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic," tweeted Priyanka Chopra, who starred with Khan in 2011's dark comedy 7 Khoon Maaf (Seven Sins Forgiven) from director Vishal Bhardwaj. "You inspired so many of us."

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of, Rogue One) on Twitter shared that Khan was one of his heroes, calling him "one of the greatest actors of our time."

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Colin Trevorrow, who directed the Indian star when he played the owner of Jurassic World in the movie of the same name, in a tweet called him "a thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him."

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

The British Film Institute also commented on the news of his death, writing on its Twitter account: "We're deeply saddened to hear that Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan has passed away."