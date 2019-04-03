Irrfan Khan to Resume Work After Cancer Treatment

The actor, whose credits include 'Life of Pi' and 'Jurassic World', has spent the past year being treated in London for a rare form of cancer.

Irrfan Khan, a well-known name in both Bollywood and Hollywood, is set to resume work after undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer.

The 52-year-old actor, whose credits include Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, among others, was diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer last March, which kept him away from work for over a year.

On Tuesday, Khan shared a heart-felt message on Twitter announcing his return from treatment in London.

"Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved," Khan said, adding, "In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart."

Last year, when he first confirmed that he was undergoing treatment, Khan had stated that "due to fewer case studies" for his particular type of cancer, "[the] unpredictability of the treatment was more. I was part of a trial-and-error game."

He added: "I trust, I've surrendered irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of where this takes me, eight months from now, or four months from now, or two years."

Since he debuted in Mira Nair's Cannes winner Salaam Bombay in 1988, Khan has had a busy career at home and abroad. Other recent credits included Bengali language title Doob: No Bed of Roses, arthouse title The Song of Scorpions and Bollywood title Karwaan.

His latest Hollywood project was Marc Turtletaub's Puzzle, co-starring Kelly Macdonald, which premiered at Sundance last year.

As part of his current commitments, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to THR that Khan is slated to begin work on the sequel to his 2017 Bollywood hit Hindi Medium.