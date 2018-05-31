Childish Gambino's "This Is America" Is Now Certified Platinum

The certification follows a series of No. 1s for the hard-hitting track, including debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” keeps resonating as a streaming hit. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), "This Is America" has been certified Platinum, recognizing 1 million equivalent song units earned in the U.S.

One equivalent song unit, as recognized by the RIAA, is equal to: one digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams. The RIAA changed its Gold & Platinum Awards Program on Feb. 1, 2016, growing from a strictly sales certification process to one that includes tracks and streams.

The certification follows a series of No. 1s for the hard-hitting track, including debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Since then, the track has been streamed over 147 million times, with its much-applauded video topping it at over 216 million streams.

