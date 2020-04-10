Berlin Golden Bear Winner 'There Is No Evil' Lands at Kino Lorber

The film by persecuted Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof is set for a fall 2020 theatrical release.

Kino Lorber has acquired the U.S. rights to persecuted Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof’s drama There Is No Evil, about executioners who enforce the death penalty in the Islamic Republic.

The film won the Berlinale Golden Bear for its bracing portrayal of life in modern-day Iran. Kino Lorber plans a theatrical release in fall 2020, followed by VOD and home video releases.

There Is No Evil also received best film honors from both the ecumenical jury and the Guild Film Prize in Berlin. Director Rasoulof, who was unable to attend Berlin because of a travel ban imposed by Iran, welcomed the U.S. distribution deal.

"I am very happy that Kino Lorber is once again distributing one of my films in the U.S. With their selection of titles they demonstrate that cinema can be entertaining and thought-provoking at the same time, confronting the audience with questions of choice and morality," he said in a statement.

Rasoulof is also banned from working as a director. He shot There Is No Evil entirely in secret.

"Told with great insight and compassion, this story of personal soul-searching is both uniquely Iranian and superbly universal. We believe it will resonate deeply with Americans during these extraordinary times," Kino Lorber senior vp Wendy Lidell added in her own statement.

Lidell negotiated the U.S. distribution deal with Film Boutique’s head of sales Julien Razafindranaly.