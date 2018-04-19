'This Is Us' Actor Lonnie Chavis to Star in Indie 'Sunny Daze'

The drama centers on the friendhship of a greiving son and his father's best friend.

Lonnie Chavis, one of the young actors of NBC's This Is Us, is set to star in the indie feature Sunny Daze.

Jason Wiles wrote and will direct the feature, as well as star along with Michael Beach and Ryan Merriman.

The drama centers on a life-altering friendship that is formed when Sunny (Wiles) and 11-year-old Sean (Chavis) grieve the passing of Sean’s father Mickey (Beach), who was Sunny’s best friend.

Wiles and Stephen Peace will produce under the newly formed Sunny Daze banner. Michael O’Shea Jr., Mandy June Turpin, and Christian Briggs will also produce.

Chavis is represented by Randy James Management and Eris Talent Agency. Wiles is represented by LINK Entertainment.