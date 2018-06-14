'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Taking Fewer Photos With Fans

"I really have a hard time telling people no, because the disappointment on their face, literally, I reel for three hours. I tell myself, 'I should have taken that picture, I should have taken that picture.' So drawing healthy boundaries for me is really a challenge, because I'm so grateful," Metz told The Hollywood Reporter at the Banff World Media Festival.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz says she's done taking photos with adoring fans in airports or restaurants.

But don't take it personally, and here's why: "I've had to learn how to draw really healthy boundaries, meaning I want to take pictures with everybody, I want to talk to everybody, I want to sign autographs and pictures. But sometimes I just can't," Metz told the Hollywood Reporter while attending the Banff World Media Festival.

The actress, who plays Kate on the popular NBC drama, isn't retreating into a bubble or feeling threatened by her fans. Metz just wants to pull back on pleasing everyone during meet-and-greets.

"I really have a hard time telling people no, because the disappointment on their face, literally, I reel for three hours. I tell myself, 'I should have taken that picture, I should have taken that picture.' So drawing healthy boundaries for me is really a challenge, because I'm so grateful," Metz explained.

The Hollywood actress added fame has her winning in her battle to be normal in real life, but it's far from over. "I'm still one person and I am a human being, and I'm not perfect, believe it or not, and that's really challenging — so I've learned to say no to pictures at restaurants and airports," she said.

"And that's a big deal, guys. I still give people my time, and say, sorry, I'm not taking pictures. I ask them their name and engage them, but I don't want to disturb the vibe of the restaurant or have a receiving line at the airport. That seems ridiculous and ostentatious," she added.

Metz recalled just hours earlier an emotional fan running up to her in a restaurant at the Banff Springs Hotel to get closer to the actress. "She came right up to me and said, 'I knew it was you! You changed our lives!' And I said, what?"

Many of the issues around Kate in This Is Us from the first two seasons have surrounded the character's experience with being overweight and relating to her TV father's death. "Kate is who I used to be," Metz declares about the character as portrayed in the past and the present, and the actress's life today as she struggles with weight-loss goals on a journey of self-discovery.

"I'm much more sure of myself and gregarious and courageous than (Kate) was because she's been dealing with the traumas of the guilt and shame around her father's death," Metz says. And as the upcoming third season promises more flash-forwards, what will happen to Kate?

"Maybe the show will catch up to who I am as a person, in feeling, yeah, she can really go forward with her music and not care what anybody thinks and just do what she wants to do, things she never thought she could because she had so much guilt she was carrying round and which impact every facet of her life," she ventured.

And what about Toby (her onscreen husband played by Chris Sullivan)? "He was so there for (Kate) when she went through her issues, and she's stronger to be there for him now, which is really beautiful and sort of how relationships work. When one's weak, the other is strong, and vice versa," Metz said.

And the actress promises to be there for her fans as Metz continues using This Is Us as a way to encourage people to discuss their mental health. "We're all going through something. We just deal with it in different ways. Mine happens to manifest physically, outwardly physically, where other people go through stuff that they never learn to deal with or talk about," she explained.

"It just gets a little daunting at times. But to reach people literally across the world only means we're doing something so authentic and real," Metz added about her TV fame and fans.