'This Is Us' Wins SAG Award for Best Ensemble

This is Us won the SAG Award for best ensemble in a drama series.

The cast beat out The Americans, The Handmaid's Tale, Better Call Saul and Ozark.

"A huge thank you to the union, we are so deeply appreciative, said the creative team as they took the podium. "To Dan Fogelman our fearless leader, we love you so much, and our crew - the best in the business."

"To all our actors and guest actors, our show wouldn't be what it is without you."

The 2019 SAG Awards, simulcast live on TNT and TBS, took place Jan. 27 at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles. Megan Mullally served as the show's second-ever host, following in the footsteps of Kristen Bell last year.