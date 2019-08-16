Isabelle Huppert to be Honored at Sarajevo Film Festival

The French actress will receive the Heart of Sarajevo award and host a masterclass.

French actress Isabelle Huppert will be honored by the Sarajevo Film Festival, the 25th edition of which opens in the Bosnian capital tonight.

Huppert will Sunday receive the festival's top honor, the Heart of Sarajevo, in recognition of her "exceptional contribution to the art of film."

The actress, who has won numerous awards including two Cannes best actress awards (for Violette and The Piano Teacher) and received an Oscar nomination in 2017 for her performance in Elle, will also hold a masterclass Sunday and attend a screening Saturday of her latest film, Frankie, directed by Ira Sachs.

The festival, which will also honor Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu and Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski with its eponymous heart awards, was founded in the final year of the lengthy siege the city endured during the Yugoslav civil war. It has since become the major film festival in southeast Europe.

This year's edition, which runs through Aug. 23, includes a best casting award organized by the International Casting Directors Network. The award — the world's only for casting directors — recognizes the "art and craft of casting."